U.S.- A truck carrying about 100 monkeys suffered an accident colliding with a dump truck on Friday in Pennsylvania, state police reported while local authorities.

The truck carrying the animals crashed in the afternoon in the Montour County, apparently three little monkeys ran away from the vehicle at the time of the accident, Pennsylvania State Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

According to the police report the truck was involved in the crash on state route 54 near the Danville exit of Interstate 80 just after 4 p.m.

A trooper identified by the name of Andrea Pelachick said state police are investigating. the accident and that the stage has been secured for representatives of the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission, the Control Centers and Disease Prevention and other agencies.

Also, Pelachick said that the accident vehicle was going to a laboratory when the accident occurred and until now it was not known if any of the monkeys that escaped have already been recovered.

On the other hand, officials of PETA Through a statement, they expressed their annoyance at the news of the accident, and also stated that they were concerned about the animal safety and the public.

If anyone comes into contact with one of the animals, Pelachick said they should call the Pennsylvania State Police at 570-524-2662.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate, however, Pelachick said the public will be updated when state police have more information.