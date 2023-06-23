The national cardiovascular prevention campaign ‘Truck tour Bank of the heart 2023’ will start again on Sunday 25 June, as part of the broader national project ‘Bank of the heart’. The initiative, promoted by the Foundation for your heart of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (Anmco), since its debut in 2017 has received the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the National Department of Civil Protection, Rai-responsibility social and Federsanità-Anci. The project makes screenings available free of charge to the population aimed not only at prevention, through the reduction of the main risk factors, but also to help the population discover any cardiological effects, still unknown and not evident on their cardiovascular system.

Over the next 6 months, from June to November, a specially equipped Jumbo Truck will return to stop over in the heart of over 26 Italian cities, to offer all citizens the opportunity to undergo a complete and free cardiological check-up which includes: screening cardiovascular prevention with electrocardiographic examination and arrhythmic screening; printing of the electrocardiogram with all the blood pressure and anamnestic values ​​present on BancomHeart; metabolic screening with the detection of 9 metabolic parameters with a single drop of blood, from total cholesterol to blood sugar; printing of the glycidic, lipid, uricemic profile and of one’s own cardiovascular risk; delivery of the kit of 19 cardiovascular prevention booklets created by the Foundation for your heart; release of the active BancomHeart card.

During the Truck’s stay in the individual cities, debates and meetings on the topic of cardiovascular disease prevention will also be held for clinicians. The Truck will cross Italy and will stop for three days in the most beautiful squares to reach citizens directly at their homes. The cities involved this year will be, in order: Florence, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Salerno, Matera, Lecce, Bari, Pescara, Ancona, Acri, Cosenza, Motta S. Lucia, Reggio Calabria, Catania, Palermo, Oristano, Savona, Casale Monferrato, Turin, Aosta, Biella, Milan, S. Donà di Piave (Ve), Udine and Piacenza.

“The Bank of the heart – says Michele Gulizia, head of the project’s operational sector – is a unique project in the world, which allows citizens to take advantage of a complete, rapid and immediately shared cardiovascular screening with their own doctor or with other specialists in all over the world, in real time and with 24/7 coverage”. Prevention “becomes even more decisive after the pandemic – he underlines – because Covid has acted on heart diseases at different levels: in people affected by the virus it has generated inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium, ischemic heart disease, cerebral stroke, thrombo- It has also contributed to delaying the diagnosis, complicating the management and the prevention aspect of cardiovascular diseases and reducing the possibility of hospitalizations. In particular, in subjects affected by Covid there has been an increase of 20-25% of all cardiovascular disease. Identifying risk factors and being aware of one’s health is the first step in protecting our heart”.

“An initial analysis of the data collected in recent years by the campaign – continues Gulizia – has made it possible to identify a significant increase in the prevalence of some cardiovascular diseases, especially atrial fibrillation and heart failure, with relatively quadruple and triple percentages compared to the data known so far in the literature particularly in young men aged between 18 and 40. It is also important to underline that there have been many cases of cardiovascular pathologies unknown to those concerned (asymptomatic forms of atrial fibrillation, malignant arrhythmias with genetic transmission, heart failure and arterial hypertension), the whose response, thanks to this widespread screening, has probably made it possible to avoid probable new deaths from cardiac arrest, progression of atherosclerotic disease and cardioembolic complications”.

By connecting to the Foundation’s website or downloading the ‘Banca del cuore’ app from the Apple store or Google Play, it is possible to view all the stages of the initiative and book one’s visit. The national cardiovascular prevention campaign Truck tour Bank of the heart 2023 is entirely supported by the Foundation for your heart.