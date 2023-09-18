Sestri Levante – Truck stuck under the vault of the bridge in via Pietracalante, in Sestri Levante. The accident did not cause any injuries, but caused traffic disruption.

The carabinieri and the tow truck of the “Autosoccorso di Pinasco & C. snc” company from Lavagna intervened and took steps to recover the heavy vehicle “prisoner” on the bridge. There is probably the origin of the accident driver inattention who miscalculated the height of the trailer or did not take adequate consideration of the vertical signs which, instead, should have dissuaded him from continuing.