Driver invaded the concentration of protesters on BR-364 in Cacoal; one person was injured

A truck ran over a gathering of protesters against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on BR-364 in Cacoal (RO) on Wednesday night (Nov.1, 2022). According to the PRF (Federal Highway Police), one person was injured in the incident.

The episode was filmed and posted on social media. In the images, it is possible to see the driver advancing over stalls on the side of the highway. The driver left the scene without rendering aid.

Watch the moment (1min28s)

In a note, the local PRF reported that the driver was arrested by the Military Police of Rondônia shortly afterwards in a district close to the place of the hit-and-run. He was forwarded to the Judiciary Police, which should investigate the case.

Since the result of the elections, held on October 30, demonstrators have occupied highways and barracks demanding the annulment of the result that gives victory to Lula. According to them, the electoral process would have been rigged. According to the TSE and the Ministry of Defense, there is no evidence of fraud.