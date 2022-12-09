Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A bump caused this morning a passenger truck overturnedleaving a balance of three people injured, in escobedoNew Lion.

The accident It was reported at 4:49 a.m. on the Northwest Bypass and the Monclova Highway, in the Andrés Caballero neighborhood, the State Civil Protection reported.

The dependency indicated that the collided vehicle is a truck on Route 1 San Nicolás-El Carmenwhere two passengers and the driver were traveling.

Red Cross paramedics rushed to the scene to assist the injured.

The paramedics report indicates that the two passengers and the driver had minor blows that did not warrant their transfer to hospital.

Civil Protection pointed out that the accident apparently happened because the driver of the truck, identified as Leonicidio, 40, he fell on a pothole that caused him to lose control of the unit and caused it to end up overturned.

We recommend you read:

The same driver told the authorities that he was heading towards El Carmen and when he hit a pothole he lost control and ended up losing control and overturning.