Savona – The junction between the A6 and the A10 towards Savona has been closed since 6.30pm due to a truck it fell on its side.

Traffic heading towards Ventimiglia is directed to Albisola for exit and return at the same toll booth.

The driver of the truck was transported under yellow code to San Paolo.

The firefighters are working to get the heavy vehicle back on the road. The firefighters, thanks to the use of containment booms, have prevented the vehicle’s diesel from spilling on the motorway road. The reopening should take place once the cleaning of the lanes has been completed.