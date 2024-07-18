And of 2 dead and 5 seriously injured: the dramatic toll of a road accident that occurred along the A2 Salerno-Reggio Calabria motorway at the height of Eboli. A truck overturned, hitting several carsAt least 8 trucks and cars involved.

The intervention of the firefighters was necessary to extract the injured from the wreckage of their vehicles.

According to an initial reconstruction, the truck suddenly overturned, overwhelming cars in transit. Traffic was paralyzed for hours and there are still kilometer-long tailbacks from Naples in a southerly direction. The highway has been partially reopened, but it will take hours to clear the traffic. The Salerno Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation.