El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- A truck rollover Nissan, white with green, which happened early this Friday on the Los Mochis-El Fuerte highway, at the height of the Taxtes ejido, in the municipality of El Fuerte, Sinaloa, left 5 injured and material damage.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the 911 emergency service received a call reporting the accident.

Later, Red Cross paramedics treated those affected and took them to a hospital. One of the injured was in serious condition..

Read more: Two women are injured after being run over by a motorcyclist in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

Transits collected data and it transpired that the pick up collided with the central median and then turned over. The vehicle was towed by a crane to the municipal pension. Apparently, those affected are workers of a garbage collection company