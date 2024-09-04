Genoa – A truck carrying earth and rock caught fire and damaged the roof of the artificial tunnel on the A7, before the Genoa West barrier. The section between the junction with the A10 and the toll booth, in both directions, has been closed. And safety operations are underway by firefighters and Autostrade personnel, under the supervision of the traffic police.

Truck on fire on the A7, smoke over Genoa



Before reopening, you will have to carry out coverage checksto understand whether the flames have caused damage or not and whether restoration work is necessary. At the moment there is a one-kilometer tailback towards Genoa, on the A7. And on the Sopraelevata, in the city, there are slowdowns towards the west due to the closure of the toll booth.

At 4pm, heading towards Genoa, due to the event, they are registered 4 kilometers of tailback on the A7 between Bolzaneto and the A7/A10 junction; 4 kilometers of tailback on the A10 between Pegli and the A10/A7 junction and 1 kilometer of tailback on the A12 between Genova Est and the A12/A7 junction.

For users travelling on the A7 from Milan and heading to Genoa it is advisable to go out from Genova Bolzaneto station. Users travelling on the A10 from Ventimiglia and heading to Genoa are advised to exit from Genova Aeroporto station onto the A10 Genova-Ventimiglia. Users travelling on the A12 from Livorno and heading to Genoa are advised to exit from Genova Nervi station onto the A12 Genova-Livorno.

The situation at 4pm

A7 Serravalle – Genoa

A7/A10 Genoa-Savona-Genoa connection, both directions: section closed due to vehicle on fire.

Recommended exit: Ge Bolzaneto

Recommended entrance: Ge Airport

Genova Bolzaneto-A7/A10 Genova-Savona connection, direction Genova: 4 km queue.

A12 Genoa – Sestri Levante

Genova Est-A12/A7 Serravalle-Genova connection, direction Genoa: 1 km queue.

A10 Genoa – Savona

Genoa Airport-A10/A7 Serravalle-Genoa junction, direction Genoa: 2 km queue.