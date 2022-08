Genoa – The Fire Brigade intervened this afternoon on the A10 motorway, at km 15 towards Ventimiglia between Pra ‘and Arenzano, for the fire of the trailer of an articulated lorry. The fire, presumably caused by an overheating of the rear brakes, has partly affected the load of flour.

The motorway remained closed to traffic for the time necessary for the fire extinguishing and rescue operations. No personal injury was reported.