On the A1at the height of the Ferentino toll bootha patrol of the Frosinone Highway Police he noticed a truck “IVECO Turbostar” with a suspicious speed and considerable smoke. After stopping it for a routine check of documents and tachograph, the officers found the vehicle all tuned up, equipped with a double exhaust and anomalous mechanical components. To clarify, they asked to view the engine by lifting the driver’s cabin and discovered that in place of the original engine there was a V12 coupled with the beauty of 2 turbochargers instead of the original 8-cylinder. The vehicle was then taken to an official IVECO workshop, where the mechanics, incredulous, highlighted the modifications made that were different from the original. Subsequently on the power test bench.

Tuned truck with V12 engine and 1500 HP

The engine of the truck stopped on the A1

A helmet was mounted on the truck stopped by the Highway Police V12 engine of considerable size, not factory-made, but still produced by Fiat-Iveco. Initially, the news was spread that it came from a industrial generator setwhile in reality it is that of a tank, the Ariete.

The same Fiat 12-cylinder engine mounted on the Ariete tank.

In fact, it is the engine FIAT V12 MTCA12 cylinders in a 90° V, with a unit displacement of 25,800 cc, double turbo (one per bank), water-cooled, turbodiesel with intercooler and direct injection which develops a maximum power of 1,300 Hp (956 Kw) at 2,300 rpm. Maximum torque 4,615 Nn at 1,600 rpm.

The Ariete tank with a 26,000 cc V12 engine

The V12 engine was probably purchased from a scrapyard that deals with decommissioned military vehicles usually sold at auctions.

The sound of the Fiat V12 engine mounted on the Ariete tank.

To accommodate the larger engine than the original, the driver modified the chassis of the vehicle. He also completed the modification by replacing the gearbox and the larger braking system to improve the truck’s braking.

Iveco TurboStar V8 Engine

The engine mounted on the Iveco Turbo Star stock is in two variants: 13,798cc straight-six with intercooler, which delivers approximately 330 HPand an engine 17,174cc turbocharged V8capable of delivering 420 HP.

Original Fiat engine mounted on the Iveco Turbostar V8

Power test on the roller bench

The truck, put on the test bench, delivered a power of 1,500 HP and a proven speed on the rollers of over 130 km/h. Although it was not possible to test the maximum speed for safety reasons, it is estimated that it could exceed 150 km/h. On the owner’s social media profile, it can be discovered that the fully loaded vehicle was overtaking moving cars at a speed of 160 km/h.

Fine for the elaborate truck

After the technical checks, the driver was fined a total of approximately 4.300 euros. In addition to the fine, the Police has prepared the withdrawal of the vehicle registration documentthe obligation to carry out extraordinary vehicle inspections, the driving license suspension up to 3 months and the 23 points deducted from your driving licence.

