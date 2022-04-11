New York.- Even before the war in Ukraine sent fuel prices soaring, the trucking industry was under intense pressure to kick its addiction to diesel, a major contributor to climate change and urban air pollution. But you still have to figure out which technology will do the job best.

Truck manufacturers fall into two camps. One faction, including Volkswagen’s trucking unit Traton, is betting on batteries because they are widely seen as the most efficient option. The other camp, which includes Daimler Truck and Volvo, the two largest truck manufacturers, argues that fuel cells that convert hydrogen into electricity (which emit only water vapor) make more sense because they would allow long-distance trucks are replenished quickly.

The choice companies make could have huge consequences, helping to determine who dominates trucking in the age of electric vehicles and who ends up wasting billions of dollars on the Betamax equivalent of electric truck technology by making a mistake. potentially fatal. It takes years to design and produce new trucks, so companies will be locked into the decisions they make now for a decade or more.

“It’s obviously one of the biggest technology decisions we have to make,” said Andreas Gorbach, a member of the board of Daimler Truck, which owns Freightliner in the United States and is the world’s largest truckmaker.

The stakes are also high for the environment and public health. If many truckmakers bet the wrong way, it could take much longer to clean up trucking than scientists say we need to limit the worst effects of climate change. In the United States, medium and heavy trucks account for 7 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Trucks tend to spend much more time on the road than passenger cars. The war in Ukraine has added urgency to the debate, underscoring the financial and geopolitical risks of reliance on fossil fuels.

While sales of electric cars are soaring, the big truckmakers have only just begun mass-producing emission-free vehicles. Daimler Truck, for example, started producing an electric version of its Actros heavy truck late last year. Tesla submitted a design for a battery-powered semitrailer in 2017, but has not set a firm production date.

Cost will be a deciding factor. Unlike car buyers, who may splurge on a vehicle because they like the way it looks or the status it conveys, truck buyers carefully calculate how much it will cost to buy, maintain and refuel a piece of equipment.