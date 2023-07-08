Carrodano – Two motorcyclists were injured after a heavy vehicle has lost a metal part from the rear of the vehicle. It happened on the A12 in the tunnel immediately after the Carrodano (La Spezia) exit towards Genoa. The two centaurs, aboard a Harley Davidson, found themselves in front of him, were unable to avoid him and fell. The rescuers of 118, the traffic police and the fire brigade intervened on the spot.

The bikers, a man and a woman, were transferred in code yellow, the medium intensity one, at the La Spezia hospital. Due to the accident, a queue of three kilometers formed in the direction of Genoa.