Truck loses load in Reggio Emilia, cars hit: 2 dead

November 17, 2023
Two dead and three injured, one of which was serious: this is the toll of a road accident which occurred on a provincial road in Val d’Enza, in the province of Reggio Emilia. According to an initial reconstruction of the accident, which occurred near the Caprara area of ​​Campegine, the scaffolding tubes ended up on the street hitting the cars that were behind the truck and in one of these there were two people who died instantly. The search for the driver of the vehicle who escaped after the accident is underway this evening.

