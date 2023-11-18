Truck loses its load and runs over a car: two dead and several injured. Fugitive driver arrested

Yet another tragedy. Road homicidevery serious personal injury and escape from an accident in the case of murder and injuries: these are the charges brought against a 39-year-old resident of Montecchio Emilia, arrested by the carabinieri of the Guastalla company. In fact, after uninterrupted searches, the alleged driver of the Iveco truck who went on the run last night has been tracked down and arrested. leak after losing the load, consisting of steel components for construction scaffolding, causing two deaths, a seriously injured and 4 others injured less serious. The alleged hit-and-run driverwho refused to submit to the test aimed at ascertaining his possible blood alcohol level, was found to have gotten behind the wheel with the license that had been revoked last August for driving while intoxicated.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm along the SP. 111, in the locality Caprara of the municipality of Campegine. The carabinieri ascertained that an Iveco truck, which had escaped, while traveling along via Razza Lago in the direction of Sant’Ilario d’Enza, having arrived near number 2, had lost its load, running over the Citroen Picasso car which was arriving in the ‘opposite direction of travel. In the car, which was crushed by the load, the 19-year-old driver and his 21-year-old friend lost their lives, while another 21-year-old, all residents of Reggio Emilia, was seriously injured, the latter transported with a reserved prognosis to the hospital in Parma. Other two cars were hit by steel components: a BMW with the driver remaining unharmed and a Peugeot 208 with 4 people on board who were slightly injured.

