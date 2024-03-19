This Tuesday, March 19, it was reported that the Spanish Civil Guard arrested the driver of the truck that in the early morning hours ran over vehicles of the armed institute on the AP4 highway, in Seville, Cádiz, near the municipality of Los Palacios, in an accident in which at least six people died, two of them civil guards.

According to reports, this is the collision of an articulated vehicle against several cars that were in a police verification device that the Civil Guard was carrying out. Specifically agents from the Rapid Action Group (GAR). The causes of the accident appear to be accidental at first.

With concern we have to report that two civil guards and four other people died this morning on the AP-4 highway after the driver of a truck skipped a Civil Guard checkpoint with his vehicle. Our condolences to family, friends and… — AUGC Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@AUGC_Comunica) March 19, 2024

According to the first versions, the truck driver received signals from the agents and maneuvered abruptlywhich caused it to deviate towards the shore and run over three official GAR vehicles and at least two other civilian cars that were inside the device.

However, the driver tested negative. alcohol and drugs.

In addition, three other members of the GAR were injured. The other four dead are civilians, according to the Civil Guard.

For their part, sources from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) told EFE that the accident took place at kilometer 24 of the AP-7 in a downward direction. With four police vehicles involved and three private cars.

While the causes are being investigated, it is ruled out in principle that it was intentional and an attempt is made to clarify whether it could have been due to distraction or inattention by the driver of the articulated vehicle.

The three seriously injured They were transferred to the Macarena Hospital, another to Valme and a third to Trauma de Virgen del Rocío.

“I want to convey all my love and solidarity to the families of the deceased, two of them civil guards, at a Civil Guard road control in the province of Seville,” Pedro Sánchez, president of the Government of Spain, wrote in X.

I want to convey all my love and solidarity to the families of the deceased, two of them civil guards, at a road checkpoint in the @Civil Guard in the province of Seville. My wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic accident. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 19, 2024

Members of the Civil Traffic Guard, Firefighters of the Provincial Council and medical personnel coordinated by the Health Emergency Center 061 traveled to the scene to attend to the emergency.

*With information from EFE