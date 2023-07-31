An accident involving a lorry loaded with pigs caused a queue of several kilometers on a motorway near Barcelona, ​​local authorities said. From the images distributed on social networks, it can be seen that dozens of pigs have occupied part of the roadway of the Ap-7, near the town of Barberà, forcing a stop to traffic on this highway. The queue formed as a result of the accident reached 14 kilometers in length. A car was also involved in the accident in which the truck carrying the pigs partially overturned and the cab caught fire. Rescuers are active at the scene. Four people were involved in the accident, none of whom were in serious condition: two men, a woman and a minor.



00:39