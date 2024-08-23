Ciudad Juarez.- A pole and cables for electricity, internet, pay television and telephone were knocked down this afternoon at the entrance to the Country Club.

A flatbed truck carrying a loader got caught in the cables and knocked down a wooden post.

According to the driver, he was going to drop off this machinery for work being done at the club, but he could not make it through the altitude.

The Senecú causeway was closed so that personnel from the Federal Electricity Commission could carry out repair work on the damage.