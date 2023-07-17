Truck invades the opposite lane and hits a car on the Autostrada dei Laghi: 3 injured, one seriously

Chaos on the Autostrada dei Laghi, where a lorry invaded the opposite lane, hitting a car. The toll of the accident, which caused kilometers of queues on the A8 and A9, is several injured and 4 vehicles involved. Shortly after 9 this morning, a refrigerated truck crashed through the New Jersey between Lainate and the A8 and A9 junction, ending up in the opposite lane.

The vehicle would have hit a car directly, ending its run against a concrete barrier. The most serious of the injured is the man driving the car hit by the heavy vehicle, taken in code red to the Niguarda hospital. Two other wounded, less serious, are hospitalized in yellow code at the hospital of Legnano and at Sant’Anna di Como.

Following the accident, the section between Lainate and the junction with the A9 in the direction of the connection with the A4 was temporarily closed.

Società Autostrade recommends, for those traveling from Varese to Milan, to exit at Busto Arsizio, to take the state road 36 to reach the Marcallo Mesero junction where to merge onto the A4 in the direction of Milan. Reverse path for those traveling from Venice to Varese.