Five people die after a spectacular crash between a van and train in the community of Los Pilares, in Beautiful view, Michoacan.

The events were recorded at the intersection of Vicente Guerrero and Francisco I. Madero streets, where the driver of the truck allegedly wanted “beat” the train.

The cherry-colored Toyota Tacoma Pick-up truck in which five people were traveling was hit by the train.

According to preliminary information, the train dragged the truck for several meters until he managed to stop his march.

Authorities were alerted by emergency numbers, who upon arrival located two lifeless men. lying on the train tracks .

While inside the truck, they located three other lifeless people.

According to local media, four were residents of the town of Villanueva de Tanhuato, Michoacanand one more from Mexico City.

The victims were identified as Alejandro, 45 years old, from Mexico City, Luis Fernando, 28 years old, Juan José, 35 years old, Juan Carlos, 29 years old, and Juan Pablo, 27 years old.