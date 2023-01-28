Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Don Juan, an elderly popsicle vendor, was hit by a truck on Route 13 in the municipality of Monterey during the afternoon of this Saturday.

The vehicle accident occurred shortly after noon on Rodrigo Gómez avenue, at its intersection with Las Flores street, in the Calle Topo Chico neighborhood.

After receiving the incident report, the Nuevo León Civil Protection elements immediately moved to the aforementioned site to help the injured grandfather.

Don Juan, 75 years old, was rushed to the University Hospital by a Red Cross ambulance due to his delicate state of health.

The driver of the unit was identified as Juan Pablo, 31 years old, according to information from local media. So far it is unknown if he was arrested by police elements.