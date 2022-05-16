Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- A truck went to the stormwater channel of the subdivision Pradera Dorada section 6although there were no injuries, fortunately.

This accident occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monte Ribereño avenue.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a van. Ford Lobo, model 98owned by a neighbor of that subdivision, it was reported.

Authorities went to the site, and it was confirmed that there were no serious injuries, it was more than anything the scare in the driver and the material damage.

The truck flipped onto the driver’s side.

UNIT FIRES REPORTED

Yesterday morning, a truck fire was reported at the junction of the El Chilillo road and Mexico 15 highway, and also the fire of a car in the El Cid subdivision. It was added that it is known that the driver of the truck suffered injuries, as he tried to put out the fire.