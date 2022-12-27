Guanajuato.- A truck with three crew members overturned and fell to the bottom of a ravine in the Sierra de Guanajuato on the highway to the El Chocolate community, this Sunday afternoon in Guanajuato capital.

According to local reports, the truck, a GMC brand, late model, in red, was overturned at the bottom of a ravine adjacent to the state highway in question.

The report was received by the 911 Emergency system at approximately 1:45 in the afternoon, so elements of the Heroic Volunteer Fire Department of Guanajauto capital moved to carry out the rescue.

The report indicated the presence of three people in the damaged motor unit, however upon arrival at the scene of the accident, the paramedics found a 38-year-old man already lifeless, apparently who was driving the vehicle.

And on the road before reaching the accident vehicle, they were found by several people who were transporting two women from the same incident, who were seriously injured.

The emergency personnel took charge of the women to transfer them to receive medical attention while the death of the man was reported to the competent authorities.

No information was provided regarding the causes of the accident as well as the identities of the deceased and the injured.