Two truck drivers are in court on suspicion of theft of at least 100,000 face masks. That happened at the end of March 2020, the heyday of corona, when masks were very scarce. Both men have been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

The men from Oss and Wormerveer worked for the transport company RDK Trading BV, which was hired by several companies. Each time the goods did not arrive at the right place. That is why several declarations have been made.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) suspects the two of them to have stolen a load three times. The goods should have gone to Sweden, Germany and Italy, but ended up in Tynaarlo and Naarden. In addition to the 100,000 face masks, the goods also included 18 pallets with other medical items and in another shipment 22 pallets of dried food. According to the OM, the damage is about 189,000 euros. See also NATO | Haavisto: NATO discusses open door policy as a result of Turkey's comments, Finland unable to follow the debate

The two were already arrested in April 2020. After his arrest, 4.1 kilos of hemp were found with the 33-year-old from Wormerveer. The Public Prosecution Service especially blames the two for stealing the face masks. There was a great need for this, also in Italy, where the caps should have gone. “At that time, the hearses drove back and forth in the streets of the big cities. Nevertheless, the suspects let their own gain prevail,” the prosecutor said in court.

Fifteen months (with nine conditional) have been demanded against the man from Ossenaar, thirteen months (seven conditional) against the man from Wormerveer. Both on two years’ probation. The judge will rule on December 7.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: