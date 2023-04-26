An the end, the drivers hugged each other and shouted “Checkmate!” three times loudly. After a five-week strike at the Gräfenhausen service area on the A5 in southern Hesse, the Eastern European long-distance drivers have reached an agreement with their Polish employer. Accordingly, all drivers should receive the outstanding wages, said the Dutch trade unionist Edwin Atema on Wednesday at the Gräfenhausen service area. He represented the interests of the drivers, who mainly come from Georgia and Uzbekistan.

Daniel Schleidt Coordinator of the economics department in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Thus, on Wednesday, Atema and all 60 drivers signed a written contract. Accordingly, the employer, the Mazur company, undertakes to withdraw all lawsuits against the drivers and to no longer seek criminal and civil law proceedings and to settle all outstanding claims immediately.

When the contract was signed, music played from a box, drivers danced, hugged and joked. “Most of them just want to go home now,” Atema said.

Endured five weeks

Since March 18, a growing number of drivers from the Polish company have joined the strike with their vehicles at the service station near Weiterstadt, with the support of German trade unions, aid organizations and the fair mobility advisory network. The reason for the strike was that the drivers said they had not been paid for weeks, sometimes months.



Cheering on Wednesday: The Eastern European drivers get their wages.

Image: Michael Braunschädel



For the past five weeks, the drivers had therefore stayed at the rest area and lived exclusively in their vehicles. After long negotiations, Mazur had already agreed last week to pay part of the outstanding wages, in the end there was still a sum of almost 100,000 euros left.

Edwin Atema said the drivers were “treated like animals and fought like lions” by their employer. Now they would have won and could be proud of the solidarity and this success. Atema criticized that the supply chains were “sick”, the drivers were being exploited. As soon as the money has been received, the strike should end and the trucks should be released and picked up by the trucking company. The drivers no longer want to work for Mazur and are looking for new jobs, probably again with a forwarding agency in Poland.



On Wednesday evening, the drivers will sign the negotiated contract one after the other.

Image: Michael Braunschädel



Stefan Körzell, a member of the federal executive board of the German Federation of Trade Unions, demanded that the forwarding company Mazur be revoked its transport license and described him as a criminal. “Trucks from this man are no longer allowed to drive on European motorways,” he said.