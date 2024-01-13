After those of farmers and Deutsche Bahn locomotive drivers who paralyzed Germany in recent days, yesterday it was the turn of the protest of Bavarian hauliers. Their demonstration against the Scholz government's policy took place in Munich, organized by the Association of Bavarian Transport and Logistics Companies.



According to the police, 3,500 truck drivers showed up with 2,000 vehicles (according to the organizers there were “only” 1,600) arriving via motorway from all over the Land. After being guided by 200 police officers along some of Munich's main traffic arteries, they were parked on the ground where the Oktoberfest is held annually, in front of the monumental statue of Bavaria. Traffic jams with exasperated drivers are inevitable. The protest created great problems for commuters in the Munich area: on the one hand they still found themselves without the trains canceled due to the train drivers' strike, on the other the police had invited everyone to “refrain from using motor vehicles” .





When the trucks arrived on the event grounds, the concert of horns from the trucks was deafening. Many participants had hung banners from their driver's cabins with messages such as “There is no food without us”, or “No to increases in tolls and diesel”. The Scholz government, the so-called “traffic light coalition”, is clearly an enemy for many hauliers: “If the people stand up, the traffic lights will fall” was the writing on a banner hanging from a trailer. Also on this occasion, as in some of the recent farmers' demonstrations, a gallows appeared with a traffic light dangling. The Greens of Passau, Bavaria, have filed a criminal complaint with the prosecutor's office in recent days precisely for this type of display because they believe it could be interpreted as an incitement to violence. The origin of the protest is opposition to the Scholz government's decision to cut some diesel subsidies for truck drivers and farmers. But not only that: the road freight transport and logistics sector is also asking for a reduction in motorway tolls which have been increased and an increase in investments in infrastructure such as roads and bridges and specific ones for hauliers such as car parks, as well as greater financing for alternative traction systems and renewable fuels. The demonstration on the Theresienwiese was attended by several representatives of the Bavarian government, including Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger and Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter. Representatives of farmers were also present. «Everyone talks about the transport revolution. But if we continue like this, we will soon have the end of transport,” said the populist Aiwanger of the Free Voters, adding: “this federal government is spending too much money on good-for-nothings, so there is no more money for those who really work.” Big applause for him from the audience under the stage. The Minister of Transport also declared himself on the side of those present: “We will continue to stand by your side.”