Vouchers will be paid in 6 installments to around 900,000 autonomous cargo carriers and taxi drivers

The first two installments of the R$1,000 aid for truck drivers across the country will be paid on August 9. These installments refer to the months of July and August of the truck driver benefit. The information was released this Monday (25.Jul.2022) by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

The payment of the other 4 installments of the aid is made until December. Here is the calendar below:



The registration information of the professionals was passed on by ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and is being processed by Dataprev. About 900 thousand will benefit.

TAXIS

The first 2 lots of the Emergency Benefit for Taxi Drivers (BEm-Taxista) will be paid on August 16th. The amount will also be R$ 1,000 per month.

The forecast is that the payment of the 6 installments of the aid to taxi drivers across the country will be made by December. Here’s the calendar:

Taxi drivers with a valid National Driver’s License and license to provide the service in force on May 31, 2022 will be entitled to the benefit.

Details on criteria, responsibilities and payments will soon be regulated by means of an ordinance.