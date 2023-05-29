Estadão Contenti

05/28/2023 – 4:36 pm

A truck driver was arrested this Sunday morning, the 28th, suspected of having run over and killed a 66-year-old gas station attendant at Auto Posto Sinhá Moça, in Mooca, east of São Paulo, last Thursday, the 25th. crime happened after the man refused to pay for the fuel.

The vehicle, a box truck, had already been found by the police in Caieiras, near Franco da Rocha, but the driver had been on the run until then.

According to the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo, the truck driver was found in a hotel on Rua Mauá, in the center, where he was staying.

“He even said that he was armed and that he would resist arrest. The police broke down the door of the property and arrested the suspect, who was taken to the unit of the Judicial Police Department of the Capital”, says the Secretariat in a note.

Initially, the Secretariat had informed that it had no evidence that the attendant had been run over, only that he was dragged by the truck while holding the vehicle door.

The new version says that “while trying to prevent the escape, the gas station attendant was knocked to the ground, dragged several meters and run over”.

understand the case

Around 9 pm on Thursday, military police officers were patrolling the Mooca region when they were called to respond to an incident at the Auto Posto Sinhá Moça, located on Rua Capitão Pacheco e Chaves. Upon arriving at the scene, they found the frentist lying unconscious and called the rescue, which found the death.

Witnesses who work at the gas station said the truck driver would have tried to leave the station without paying for the fuel. The frentist would be trying to charge, holding the truck door, when the driver accelerated the vehicle, dragging it for a few meters, until the end of the street, where it fell.

Initially, it was not known whether the frentist would have been run over or just dragged knocked out of the vehicle door. But this Sunday, the SSP reported that he was run over.

The driver was identified by security camera footage from the gas station and the vehicle was found in the city of Caieiras, near Franco da Rocha, between Friday and Saturday. This Sunday, the man was detained by the police at a hotel on Rua Mauá, in downtown São Paulo.

The case is being conducted by the 56th DP. The victim's wake took place on Saturday, according to information from a gas station employee to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.
























