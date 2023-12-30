Truck driver released after fatal accident

Home page World

A truck hit several pedestrians in Passau, Lower Bavaria, on Friday, killing a mother and her eleven-year-old daughter. © -/Zema Media/dpa

Witness statements and videos confirm the police's initial findings into the death of a mother and her daughter on a sidewalk in Passau. However, important test results are still pending.

Passau – After the fatal truck accident in Passau, the driver is at large again. A police spokeswoman said on Saturday that the 63-year-old was being investigated for negligent homicide. However, there is no indication of an intentional offense and no reason for detention. That's why he was released from police custody after his interrogation on Saturday.

On Friday morning, the man drove his truck past a stopped bus on a sidewalk on Bahnhofstrasse, which is lined with shops, and hit five people. A 37-year-old mother died at the scene of the accident, and her eleven-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries in hospital a short time later. Her nine-year-old son was seriously injured, but his life was no longer in danger on Saturday, the police spokeswoman said. A 70-year-old woman remained in the clinic on Saturday; A 45-year-old woman who was also injured in the accident was released on Friday.

Looking for more witnesses

According to the previous witness statements and the evaluation of videos, the previous findings about the accident have been confirmed, said the Lower Bavaria police headquarters. At this point in time, neither a technical defect nor a driving error can be ruled out. The police continued questioning witnesses on Saturday and are also calling for additional witnesses. At the time of the accident, a city bus was at the red light on Bahnhofstrasse. Passers-by and passengers on the bus who witnessed the incident should come forward.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drugs on the part of the truck driver. However, not all results have been evaluated yet, said the police spokeswoman. The police investigations with the Passau public prosecutor's office continued. The outstanding result of the accident analysis report and the evaluation of the evidence are crucial for a final statement. The expert completed his on-site investigations on Friday. dpa