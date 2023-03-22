Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Climate glue against drivers: Once again, the situation escalated when they met. A truck driver sat on an activist.

Linz – Again and again, actions by climate stickers cause a stir. The fronts seem hardened: On the one hand, the activists are trying to get the attention that is needed for real change. They want to point out their frustration with the current way of dealing with their and our future in a non-violent way. On the other hand, however, are those who are directly affected by the protests, the motorists whose way is blocked.

It was not the first time that there had been fisticuffs in this meeting. On Monday (March 21, 2023) a driver in Linz, Austria, chose a different route: he spontaneously sat down on a climate activist. German activists also came to the protest in Linz.

Truck driver expresses frustration: “Don’t they enjoy life?”

The news portal pulse24 interviewed the man, a truck driver. “People can be happy that I shaved yesterday (German. showered, editor’s note) have. That’s not normal!” he said. He also said it wasn’t the first time he’d been stopped because of climate activists. “Yesterday I was in Klagenfurt and I can’t come home because of them. I called my wife to come to work, I’m a truck driver. She stopped by, thank God.”

He continued to vent frustration: “Today I have to sit on one of these. What else do they do? Don’t they have a job, don’t they have a life, don’t they enjoy life? I don’t know, I really don’t know.” His clients in the stadium of the Linzer ASK football club, to whom he has to deliver furniture, would have to wait. The strike would mean a delay for him, his whole day “is in the ar*** again because of something like that.” Finally he asks the interviewers if they also have glue. “I just get stuck with him.”

Last generation Austria reacts: “We understand the anger of the people”

The Last Generation Austria posted a video of the counter-protest on Twitter – and responded with understanding. “We understand the anger of the people who are prevented by us from continuing to drive,” write the activists. And further: “What makes us angry: a Chancellor who is talking up the climate crisis and pretending that innovation and technology can save us. The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, editor’s note) say the opposite!”