Ciudad Juarez.- A driver of a personnel transport truck died after overturning and being crushed by the bus itself tonight in the northwest of the city.

The traffic accident occurred on Camino Real and Salvador Herrera Street in the Renovación 92 neighborhood. Witnesses said that the driver of the truck marked with the economic number 5988 lost control of the steering wheel and overturned. As a result, the driver was thrown out and the truck crushed him as it rolled, killing him immediately.

The deceased victim was identified as César Javier, approximately 30 years old.