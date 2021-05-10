Law enforcement officers detained a truck driver after a bus accident in the Penza region, which resulted in the death of a girl, reported on Monday, May 10, in press service of the Investigative Department of the RF IC for the region.

“A criminal case initiated under Part 3 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic rules by a person driving a car, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”). At present, he (the driver of the truck – Ed.) Has been detained, ”the department noted.

According to preliminary data, a man born in 1947, who was driving a Renault truck, lost control, crashed into a PAZ regular bus, from which passengers were disembarking at the time of the accident.

The accident happened on Monday evening at the 350th km of the federal highway “Ural”. As a result, a minor born in 2005 died, another eight people born in 1990-2004 received injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

At the same time, according to the press service of the governor of the Penza region, after the accident, nine people were hospitalized, including three children.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, a regular bus left Penza for Kizhevatovo. Traffic on the highway was not blocked, said the traffic police in the region.