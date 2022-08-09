





The payment of the Truck Driver Aid started this Tuesday (9). About 190 thousand self-employed truck drivers from all over the country will receive the first two installments of the R$ 1 thousand benefit.

The Truck Driver Allowance will be paid until December in a digital account automatically opened for each worker in the Caixa Tem app, from Caixa Econômica Federal. This Tuesday, each driver will receive R$ 2 thousand for the months of July and August.

The Caixa Tem app is available for free on mobile phones with Android and iOS systems. In the app, it is possible to consult the benefit deposit forecast and make purchases with the virtual debit card and QR Code. The beneficiary can also pay water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills.

The amounts can be withdrawn at lottery houses, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals with the token generated in the app. The beneficiary can also transfer the amounts to other bank accounts by Pix or traditional transfer.

Self-employed professionals registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022 receive the benefit.

See the Trucker Assistance payment schedule:

1st and 2nd installment: August 9

3rd installment: September 24

4th installment: October 22

5th installment: November 26

6th installment: December 17







