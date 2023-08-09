Ahmed O., a 66-year-old Moroccan truck driver, spent the last year of his life in prison despite being innocent, as reported by the Spanish press.

In June 2022, while transporting a consignment of watermelons and peppers from Tangier, Morocco, to Perpignan in France, two minors had secretly hidden in his refrigerated trailer to enter Spain illegally. The authorities were convinced that the driver knew of their presence, which is why the police arrested him at a gas station in Ecija.

The stowaways had endured freezing temperatures throughout the journey and had started beating the container in a desperate attempt to escape and save their lives. Once discovered, the national police arrested Ahmed O.: prosecutors had asked for a six-year prison sentence for the crime of migrant smuggling.

In recent days theHigh Court of Seville he acquitted him, citing serious doubts about his involvement in the facts.

More than a year’s imprisonment

Ahmed O. had been in prison since 11 June 2002, when he was arrested after a worker at the La Choza service station on the A4 highway heard the screams of two young Moroccans, aged 17 and 16. The truck had been sealed two days earlier in Ait Amira, Morocco, before leaving for Tangier.

The recent ruling by the High Court of Seville states that the evidence presented by the prosecution was in fact insufficient to obtain a conviction with the necessary guarantees of certainty. The court also established that the minors entered Spanish territory hidden in the refrigerated trailer of the truck, specifically in the lower part of a pallet under several boxes of watermelons.

According to the defence, Ahmed O. was unaware of the presence of the minors and had received the vehicle already sealed, so he had not opened or checked it. Not only that: the previous driver of the truck, by name Mustapha, who had traveled from Ait Amira to Tangier, had had a similar accident with two other minors hidden in the trailer. The Moroccan police let them out and the lorry was sealed again. When Ahmed O. took charge of the truck, he had not seen any minors until he was alerted by the Ecija gas station attendant. The court found this explanation consistent with the evidence presented during the trial.

Based on the case file, the judges concluded that the seals had been affixed on 8 June in Ait Amira, more than 800 kilometers from Tangier. This makes it impossible to say that Ahmed O. was driving the vehicle from the first seal or that he was the only driver during the journey.

The tachograph of the truck recorded that the defendant had driven the vehicle from Tangier to Algeciraswhich was found to be consistent with his own testimony.

During the process, the minors themselves admitted to having forcibly entered the truck without the help of the driver. They revealed that in their hometown, people draw lots to decide who enters Spain and who stays. The person drawn to stay is responsible for locking up the truck, while the others hide inside and can hope for a trip to Europe.