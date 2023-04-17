Police sources reported that two crew of one van who was traveling in Cuautepec de Hinojosa municipality belonging to Estad Hidalgo which is characterized by the illegal storage and distribution of fuel from Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) pipelines.

After registering a series of firearm detonationsresidents of Cuautepec reported to the emergency number 911 the events that occurred against two crew members of a truck.

police personnel went to the scene where they confirmed that inside a van GMC brand color black; they were no vital signstwo peopleso they proceeded to cordon off the area.