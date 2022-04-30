Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Strong material damage had two vehicles, in an accident of highway outside of Mazatlan.

This accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. in the lane from south to north, on the Villa Unión-Mazatlán Free Highway section.

At the site, it was learned that a Nissan Frontier truck crashed into the retaining wall and broke a part into pieces.

The driver told Veteran Firefighters paramedics that he was cut off by another car, lost control and crashed into the retaining wall. The unit was left pointing in the reverse direction.

With the impact, pieces of the wall damaged a red Ford Focus car, which was going from north to south.

Read more: They ask for help to locate missing youth in Durango; search extends to Mazatlan

There were no serious injuries, paramedics said.