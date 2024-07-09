Sonora, Mexico.– A trailer allegedly transporting migrants to the United States crashed on the Mexico 15 federal highway in Sonora.

According to preliminary reports, at least three people died in the accident near San Luis Station, near the border with Sinaloa.

A video is circulating on social media showing the cargo unit on the separation of the road, while people are seen exiting from the top of the trailer box.

Meanwhile, another group is trying to open the doors so that the rest of the trapped foreigners can escape.

“People come inside the trailer, they come as smugglers. There is a hole above and they are taking all the people out. And someone died because they are crying there,” says a woman during the video.

“There are a ton of people…” the woman says, surprised, after they manage to open the box and see all the people inside.

There are no official reports of what happened so far and the number of people who were traveling in the vehicle is unknown.