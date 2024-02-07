Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

In a traffic accident in Croatia, a truck crashes into a single-family home, right in the middle of the children's room. The driver and a child were injured.

Mirkovci – On Wednesday morning (February 7th) at 6:26 a.m., a truck crashed into a house in Mirkovci near Vinkovci in eastern Croatia and caused a wall to collapse. Two people were injured in the traffic accident.

Truck crashes into single-family home – driver and 14-year-old girl were taken to hospital

Among them is the driver of the truck and a person from the house. Both were taken to the General District Hospital in Vinkovci and treated there. It is another chapter of serious truck accidents, like the one recently on the A99.

Like the Croatian information program DVEVNIK Nova TV According to reports, the injured person was a 14-year-old girl who was in her room when the truck crashed into it. The wall collapsed on her and the truck pushed her away.

“It's a true miracle that she's still alive” – Girl with head injuries in hospital

“It's a true miracle that she's still alive. They sewed her head shut in the hospital,” Marko M., the girl’s stepfather, told the TV station, visibly shocked. “I was sleeping and I just woke up when it happened. At that moment I thought the window was broken when I heard the house shaking. And then the lady came down the stairs, screaming, crying and saying that the roof had fallen on the child,” says the stepfather, describing the situation.

According to his current information, the girl is still in the hospital, but she is doing well.

Injured driver applies for discharge from hospital – the cause of the accident is still unclear

The driver is also doing well given the circumstances. His nose was broken in the accident. An even minor injury for this horror accident. After treatment at the hospital, the driver requested to be released at his own risk.

How the accident occurred is still unclear. The police are investigating on site. There were no skid marks from the truck with a Slovenian license plate at the scene of the accident. The place is near the Serbian border. (mg)