Six people injured in Izhevsk road accident involving truck and bus

In Udmurtia, a truck driver lost control and crashed into a regular bus. About this reports Telegram channel SHOT.

The accident occurred in the city of Izhevsk on Udmurtskaya Street. The 40-year-old driver of a MAZ heavy-duty truck knocked down a power line support at high speed, after which he crashed into a city bus moving in the same lane.

As a result of the accident, six people were injured. All of them are in hospital. According to preliminary information, the truck driver fell asleep over a ruble. An investigation is currently underway into the accident.

