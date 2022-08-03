Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A driver resulted in blows to different parts of the body after collide by range against the bed of a cargo truck.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night on the Libramiento Poniente, at the junction with the Mochis-Ahome highway.

According to data obtained, the truck was traveling on the road to Compuertas, from north to south, and was stopping, waiting for the Mochis-Ahome traffic light to change.

Suddenly, the driver of a box-equipped Ram Adventure pickup, for unknown reasons it was hit by range against the box of the heavy unit.

After the collision, part of the front of the truck was under the truck, while the air bags burst.

We recommend you read:

Red Cross paramedics came to provide first aid to the driver, who did not require transfer to a hospital. Road agents took charge of the corresponding proceedings and delimit responsibilities.