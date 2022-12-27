Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Seven people were injured after the van in which they traveled collided with a trailer this morning in Victoria SalinasNew Lion.

It is believed that the injured could be employees of the municipality of Villaldamabecause the van had the logo of that town hall.

The accident was reported at 7:00 a.m. on the Colombia Highway between the junction of the Salinas Victoria-El Carmen Highway and the Interport, reported State Civil Protection.

A Van type truck from the municipality of Villaldama and a trailer participated in the mishap. seven people who were traveling in the van were injured.

According to Civil Protection reports, municipal paramedics transferred the injured to the IMSS Zone Number 21 hospitals and the Metropolitan Hospital.

Both vehicles were traveling from south to north on the highway to Colombia.

The causes of the accident, as reported, was the lane invasion made by the trucker, who tried to return to a prohibited place.

This maneuver caused the truck to hit the left side of the trailer.

After the accident, traffic on the highway was interrupted for 40 minutes, while the maneuvers to remove both vehicles lasted.

Civil Protection and Municipal Transit streamlined the roads, opening a counterflow lane.