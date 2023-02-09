The load of paper from the lorry which had flown down the viaduct of the Turin-Savona motorway near Roccavignale, caught fire around noon on Thursday 9 February.

The intervention of the fire brigade is underway. However, the fire was contained. One hypothesis is that the flames may have started from a spark during the restoration work on the guard rail on the highway above. Meanwhile, on the highway you travel in a single lane. The truck driver, hospitalized in Santa Corona, is still in a confidential prognosis, but is no longer intubated.