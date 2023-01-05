Guadalajara Jalisco.- Balance of 20 wounded left the shock between a passenger truck on the Tala-Guadalajara route and a flatbed truck on the highway Logging – Guadalajarathis Wednesday afternoon.

According to local reports, the mishap occurred around 1:40 p.m. this Wednesday and took place on the highway Guadalajara – Ameca at kilometer 9 in the limits of the municipalities of Logging and El Arenal.

That’s where elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters of both municipalities, who found the truck of the aforementioned route and economic number 1304 with the front destroyed by the impact, the platform with which the collision occurred ended up at the other end of the highway.

The emergency bodies They provided care to 20 of the passengerss who presented injuries, of which only half presented serious injuries, even their health was reported as serious.

It is presumed that the cause of the accident was due to one of the drivers invaded the lane contrary.

The corresponding authorities will be in charge of determining which of the drivers committed the carelessness.