Truck containing 100 monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania, USA.

On January 21, a collision between two trucks was recorded on a highway in PennsylvaniaUnited States, and what at first seemed like a normal crash turned into an operation that had the police in trouble for several hours.

According to local media reports, the trailer contained 100 monkeys who fled.

After what happened, in hours of the night the patrolmen Andrea Pelachick and Lauren Lesher tweeted: “It is possible that a small number of monkeys have fled from the scene of the accident to the surroundings. If the public sees one, keep your distance and call the 911 right away.”

(You may be interested in: They run over a reporter in full live broadcast of the news).

MONKEYS ON THE LOOSE: Right now Pennsylvania State Police and Game Wardens are searching the woods for 4 lab monkeys that escaped from a truck after a crash off of I-80 near the Danville exit. Search has focused on one tree for the last 15 minutes. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/986nwBn4xA — Marshall Keely (@MKeelyNews) January 22, 2022

Then, around 7:35 the next morning, they updated that one of the monkeys was still missing: “We are asking that no one attempt to search for or capture the animal. Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, try to catch it or come into contact with it.”

Finally, at 7:16 p.m. on January 22, it was reported that all had been found.

(Also read: Belle Gunness, the woman who was looking for husbands to kill them).

Crash Update: All monkeys have been accounted for. — Troopers Andrea Pelachick & Lauren Lesher (@PSPTroopFPIO) January 23, 2022

However, Internet users and locals have questioned the police reports and ask for clarification of exactly where the animals were taken and what they were going to do with them.

More news

– Plane canceled its flight and returned to the airport for a passenger without a mask

– Why is the mule a hybrid animal and cannot have children?

– Why don’t whales drown when eating? This they discovered

Trends WEATHER