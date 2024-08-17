He open top truck that the Venezuelan opposition leader used Maria Corina Machado as a platform at political rallies was confiscated This Saturday, August 17, by the authorities after a political act against the reelection of the President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The opposition published a photo of the vehicle – used months ago during the electoral campaign led by Machado and his candidate Edmundo González Urrutia – on a National Police crane.

“The regime STOLE the truck used by María Corina Machado and Edmundo González for events and mobilizations throughout the country,” wrote in X the candidate’s alliance Comando Con Venezuela. “They will not be able to stop us from staying in the streets!” he added.

AME1218. CARACAS (VENEZUELA), 08/17/2024.- Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado (c) attends a rally this Saturday in Caracas (Venezuela). Machado reappeared in public to participate in the rally against the official result of the presidential elections that – she claims – was won by the standard-bearer of the largest opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, despite the fact that the National Electoral Council (CNE) awarded the victory to Nicolás Maduro. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez Photo:EFE Share

The truck consists of an elevated structure that served as a platform. It is marked with a Venezuelan flag, two giant photos of González Urrutia and Machado and the message “Venezuela won,” a reference to the victory that the opposition says it obtained in the elections of July 28. in which he denounces fraud in the proclamation of the re-election of President Nicolás Maduro.

It was a solution to the obstacles that the opposition has faced in organizing political events: any company that provides a service such as a stage, sound or even food usually ends up closed or fined, a series of sanctions that the leadership labels as political.

Attention! The Bolivarian National Police Corps (CPNB) has seized María Corina Machado’s “platform truck” with which she tours and rallies nationwide. pic.twitter.com/tfS9XflzCi — Jesús Medina Ezaine (@jesusmedinae) August 17, 2024

Machado wore it this Saturday for a rally of thousands of his followers in Caracas. The seizure was recorded “when the event had already ended and we were preparing to protect the vehicle,” The publication on X said without further details. The authorities have not yet commented on the matter.

AFP AGENCY