Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A white Ford Ranger truck was devoured by flames in an agricultural property located in the vicinity of the El Sabino community, Higuera de Zaragoza, in the municipality of Ahome, this morning.

The data mention that at 09:49 hours, the vehicle was parked next to an orchard and suddenly it started to catch fire.

Witnesses called the authorities and the first to arrive were Traffic officers assigned to Higuera de Zaragoza. Later, Firefighters from Los Mochis arrived who, after a quick mobilization, extinguished the flames.

The material losses were total and there were no injuries. The cause of the accident appears to have been a short circuit.