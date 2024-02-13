Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Ski slope in La Thuile in the Italian Aosta Valley (2020). © Gabriele Facciotti/dpa

He put the snow chains on his van. In the middle of a ski slope in Italy. His wrong route was apparently no coincidence.

Aosta – In a winter sports resort in Italy, a driver from Eastern Europe literally took a wrong turn in his van. On the way south, the 24-year-old wanted to cross a ski slope in the Aosta Valley with his van. His destination was France, reports the Italian news agency Ansa.

Man drives a van down a ski slope in Italy – and is only stopped by the military

Above the Pont Serrand ski area, a security employee noticed the van at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday (February 12). The driver ignored requests from the piste staff. Instead, the man installed snow chains on a Renault Master with a Polish license plate.

It wasn't until the military arrived from La Thuile train station that the driver stopped the van. Textiles were found on board the transporter. According to the documents, the cargo was supposed to go to France. The driver's alcohol test was negative.

Heavy penalty for route over the ski slope

The 24-year-old had to pay a fine of 200 euros for driving on the ski slope without permission. He then continued his journey towards France. This time it's completely normal through the toll Mont Blanc Tunnel. A one-way trip through the almost twelve kilometer long tunnel from Italy to France costs 55 euros for a car and 72.80 euros for a van (vehicle class 2).

Vacationers in Austria, on the other hand, wanted to marvel at a sunset. However, the tourists ended up in the middle of the slope with their rental car. A woman from Augsburg also suffered a similar fate; However, the woman from Bavaria was guided to the ski slope by her navigation system.

