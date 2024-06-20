Juarez City.- A truck caught fire just a few steps from the Puente Libre sentry boxes.

Unofficial reports indicate that before arriving with the custom, the unit began to burn, apparently after heating up during the wait.

“He watered it, I wouldn’t have kept hitting it,” said the user who captured on video some of the moments of the accident, among which some explosions generated by the car can be heard.

During the incident, access to cross into El Paso was closed.