The arrival of a moving truck at Palácio da Alvorada this Thursday (Dec.15, 2022) became a meme on social media. Netizens made jokes saying that the vehicle would be a “garbage car”🇧🇷

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his family have until January 1, 2023 to vacate the official residence for the future Chief Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). One of the trucks had the identification of the company Muda Brasília and arrived at the place at 3:43 pm.

Bolsonaro has resided in Alvorada since the beginning of his term, January 1, 2019. In the official residence, the president lives with his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, daughter Laura, 12 years old, and stepdaughter Letícia Firmino, 20 years old.

The Alvorada Palace was designed by Oscar Niemeyer and inaugurated on June 30, 1958, when it became the official residence of the President of the Republic. The first to live there was Juscelino Kubitschek (1902-1976).

The Muda Brasília truck left Alvorada at 5:05 pm. When moving the cargo, it was possible to see a sofa being placed in the truck. From the Palace, the vehicle went to a warehouse of the company 5 Estrelas Moving and Transport, located in the SIA (Industry and Supply Sector).

