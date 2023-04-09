We have told in recent weeks how car and motorbike thefts are a constantly growing phenomenon in Italy. The situation is analogous as regards trucks and vans: the picture that emerges from the Viasat 2023 Report says that in 2022 2,416 heavy vehicles disappeared, over 10% more than in 2021, and 6,620 vans, almost 18% more than the previous year. All it takes is a quick sum to understand that 9,036 heavy and light goods transport vehicles were stolen in all of last year, a worrying increase of 15.5% compared to 2021.

growing phenomenon

“Theft of goods in transit is one of the favorite activities ofcyber thieves‘. Technologically prepared gangs of criminals, who see trucks and vans as easily plunderable targets – commented Gianni Barzaghi, Managing Director of the Fleet Italy Business Unit – And even when they are recovered, very often they have already been ‘cleaned’ of the goods they were carrying. How to defend yourself then? There satellite technology it is certainly the safest method because it allows you to protect the vehicle and, if stolen, to find it via geolocation”.

All of Italy in the crosshairs of thieves

The phenomenon of thefts of trucks and vans, which in 2022 had an average of 753 vehicles stolen per month, 25 per day and almost 2 per hour, is confirmed as an almost uniformly widespread practice all over Italy: Puglia is the region most at risk with a total of 1,533 vehicles stolen, followed by Lombardy with 1,527 vehicles and Lazio with 1,273 vehicles, while Campania is at the foot of the podium with 1,179 vehicles missing.

Why is telematics needed?

To counter a constantly growing phenomenon, Viasat calls telematics into question. In this sense, the Fleet division of the association makes the solution available to the market TMS extensiona complete suite of products and services that supports road haulage and logistics companies in the effective management of all fleet management processes and activities: it is a package of hi-tech solutions that allow real-time monitoring and traceability of trucks, lorries and vans, through the Viasat Operations Center H24, reducing the risk of theft and registering a significantly better percentage of vehicles found compared to the national figure.